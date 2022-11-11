Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

