Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

