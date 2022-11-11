Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.16 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after acquiring an additional 124,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after acquiring an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

