Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.29 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

