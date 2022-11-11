Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Catalent were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 98.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Michael A. Riley sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $152,705.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $935,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Stock Up 8.1 %

CTLT opened at $44.89 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

