Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Paper by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

