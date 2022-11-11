Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,198 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.