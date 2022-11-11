Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,232 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after acquiring an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Shares of IP opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

