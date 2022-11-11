Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 858 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,908 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.