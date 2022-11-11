Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.2% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $868,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 4.1 %

NDAQ opened at $66.21 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock worth $1,999,057 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.