Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 190 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $608.38 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $612.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.85. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

