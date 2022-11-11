Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 279 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $350.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,716 shares of company stock worth $7,368,024. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

