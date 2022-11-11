Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 4,178 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,423,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 981,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,105,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,092,000 after buying an additional 640,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

