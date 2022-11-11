Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 573 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 84.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clorox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

