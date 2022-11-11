Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.0 %

K stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock valued at $69,888,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

