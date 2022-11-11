Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $496,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in NetApp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity

NetApp Stock Performance

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

