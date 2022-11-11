Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $498,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth $64,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $387,120.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,891.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 5,412 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $387,120.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,891.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.00.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trimble from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

