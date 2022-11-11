Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $518,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.87.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $283.67 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $269.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

