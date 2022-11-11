Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $527,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zebra Technologies Price Performance
ZBRA opened at $253.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $615.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Zebra Technologies Profile
Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.