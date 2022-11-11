Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $194.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.25.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

