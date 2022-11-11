Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $593,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Align Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $196.48 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $698.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.