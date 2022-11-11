Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $638,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Amcor by 78.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

