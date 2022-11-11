Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 100.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,038 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Price Performance

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

IT stock opened at $340.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $341.64.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

