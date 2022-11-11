Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

