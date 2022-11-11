Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.71.

ESS opened at $218.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.83 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.73 and a 200-day moving average of $266.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

