Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

CPT stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

