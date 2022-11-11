Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 4,122 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,927 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,178,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after buying an additional 290,282 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.28 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

