Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 836 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Catalent by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 104.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Catalent by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

NYSE CTLT opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $136.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.