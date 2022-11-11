Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $141.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

