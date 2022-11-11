Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Alliant Energy by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 916.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.