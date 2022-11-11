Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE CNP opened at $29.40 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

