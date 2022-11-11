Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,956 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after acquiring an additional 756,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,455 shares of company stock worth $3,491,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

