Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,416 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Evergy were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 85.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Evergy Trading Up 2.6 %

Evergy Increases Dividend

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.