Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 515 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $253.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day moving average is $305.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies Profile

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

