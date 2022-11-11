Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Expedia Group Stock Up 11.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of EXPE opened at $99.04 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.