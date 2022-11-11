Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 48.2% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 208,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $200,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

