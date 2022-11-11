KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $182.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $29.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

