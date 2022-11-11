Keystone Financial Group Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $174.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $456.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.79.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

