Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

