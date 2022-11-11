Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 90.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,441 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 87,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

