Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713,775 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.13% of Kinross Gold worth $52,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KGC opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13.
Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.
