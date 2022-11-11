Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at B. Riley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. SVB Leerink started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $30.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $66.45.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 545,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,183,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499,292. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,335,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,246 shares of company stock worth $17,971,202 over the last three months. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.