Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in APA by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.