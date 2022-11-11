Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 157.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $352,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $103.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $98.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,961,000 shares of company stock worth $109,645,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

