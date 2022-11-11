Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,810 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 54,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE UTF opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.