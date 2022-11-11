Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Life Storage worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Life Storage Stock Up 7.5 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $109.20 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

