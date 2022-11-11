LifeStance Health Group’s (LFST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LFST. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.54.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,888. Company insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

