Lionel Bonnot Sells 399 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SiTime Stock Up 18.4 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $105.07 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SiTime by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiTime Company Profile

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

