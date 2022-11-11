LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of LivePerson worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 48,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $990.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

