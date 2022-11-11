Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

